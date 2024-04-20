Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Silchar on April 21

Silchar: To boost up campaign fever, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate in a road show in Silchar on April 21. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would accompany him, a district BJP source stated.

To make the high profile road show a grand and ‘historic’, one, the saffron brigade here seemed to leave no stone unturned. State BJP general secretary as well as the assistant convenor of the party’s Election Management Committee Diplu Ranjan Sarma had already formed a district level body comprising the local MP, MLAs and all the mandal office bearers.

A source in Silchar BJP said, their target was to gather at least 70 thousand people to welcome Shah during the road show which would begin from the DSA ground on Sunday evening at around 5 pm.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty had reportedly planned to make the show more colourful by arranging cultural programmes by various communities and tribes. At least 10 temporary stages would be set up on the road side maintaining considerable distance where the artistes would perform Dhamail (the Sylheti folk dance), Bihu, Naga, Manipuri dances.

