Lok Sabha election: AIUDF MLA lambasts MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha

Silchar: It was at the instruction of the Chief Minister, MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha persuaded Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury to join the fray for Karimganj Lok Sabha election as a Congress aspirant, claimed Karimuddin Barbhuiyan, the AIUDF MLA from Sonai. Speaking to this correspondent, Barbhuiyan said, after switching loyalty to the BJP government, the Karimganj MLA Purkayastha admitted that he had been in constant touch with the Chief Minister. “It is now clear that Purkayastha as directed by the Chief Minister took the lead to convince Hafiz Rashid to join the Congress and to seek nomination with the ulterior motive to ensure BJP’s victory in Karimganj,” Barbhuiyan explained. He said, in the last Lok Sabha election too Kamalakhya helped the BJP to win the Karimganj defeating the AIUDF candidate by a narrow margin.

Barbhuiyan, however claimed that since Purkayastha had unmasked himself prior to the Lok Sabha election, the people would answer them back and the AIUDF would win the seat by a margin of minimum one lakh votes. He further explained that in 2019, the Karimganj seat had 1.25 lakh more Muslim voters in comparison to the Hindu counterpart, but post delimitation, the gap had been increased to 2 lakhs. Even the AIUDF would get a considerable chunk of Hindu votes who felt betrayed by the delimitation. Barbhuiyan, who was also the general secretary of the AIUDF, said, his party would win the Nowgaon seat by a margin of 1.5 lakh and Badrauddin Ajmal would poll five lakhs more votes than the Congress.

