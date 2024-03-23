Lok Sabha election: Chief Electoral Officer visits for review meetings in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: State Chief Electoral Officer and Election Expenditure Examiner held two separate special review meetings in Biswanath district on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Taking part at the first meeting in the conference room of the District Commissioner, Election Expenditure Observer appointed by the Election Commissioner of India for No. 11 Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, Indian Revenue Service officer Punit Gumawat held discussions with District Election Officer and District Commissioner, officer-in-charge of several important cells of Biswanath election district. It may be mentioned that Biswanath and Behali (ST) assembly constituencies under Biswanath election district under No 11 Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase i.e. on April 19.

For this purpose, the Election Expenditure Observer today gave a thorough check and record of the election expenditure of every candidate contesting the election with the officers and employees of important cells such as Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Election Expenditure Monitoring, Media and Publicity etc.

In another meeting held in the afternoon, State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel met the district election officer and District Commissioner, officer-in-charge of election cells of the electoral district. The officer directed the officers and employees deployed to take special precautions for attaching GPS to the vehicles which would carry the polling personnel.

The Indian Administrative Service officer also reviewed the preparations and progress made by various election cells.

Apart from District Election Officer and District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, Additional District Commissioners Dhrubajyoti Das, Rakesh Deka and Hriday Kumar Das, Election Officer Pratisha Dutta, Assistant Commissioner Pushpankar Patir and others were also present in the review meeting.

