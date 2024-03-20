Lok Sabha election: District Commissioner of Golaghat issued guidelines regarding filing of nominations

GOLAGHAT: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an order to maintain law and order for peaceful, free and fair elections. Therefore, on the orders of the Election Commission of India, the District Commissioner of Golaghat District and the Returning Officer of No. 10 Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency issued an order stating that only a total of five (5) persons, including the candidates, can enter the office of the Returning Officer at the time of filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, only a maximum of three convoys with a candidate can come up to a distance of 100 metres from the returning officer’s office.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force till the completion of the nomination process.

