Science meet for students of secondary level schools held in Tinsukia district

DOOMDOOMA: Tinsukia district level science meet for the students of the secondary level schools of the district was held at Borhapjan High School on Tuesday. The programme titled ‘Bigyan Anusandhan: National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC)’ was organized by the District Organising Committee of the NCSC, Tinsukia under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan with the support of Samagra Shiksha, Tinsukia.

The main objective of the event was to develop scientific mindset and promote science as a serious subject among the students of the secondary schools. In the meet, students presented 17 projects selected from five education blocks of the district and the evaluators selected three best projects from the junior group and one from the senior group for the state level science meet.

The valedictory session of the event was chaired by the state vice president of Bharat Jana Vigyan Jatra Jiten Sharma while the district Co-ordinator of NCSC, Tinsukia Diganta Kumar Bhajani explained the objectives of the programme.

The Inspector of Schools, Tinsukia District Circle Kabita Deka addressed the programme as chief guest while senior journalists Dinesh Goyal and Abhijit Khataniar addressed the gathering as guests of honour. The programme was also attended by the DPOs of Samagra Shiksha, Tinsukia Tridip Sharma Tamuly and Deepak Borgohain, working president of the District Organising Committee of NCSC, Tinsukia Gajendra Nath Moran, headmistress of Borhapjan High School Junmoni Buragohain and the evaluators of the projects. The students who were selected for the state level programme were awarded prizes in the meeting while certificates of participation were distributed among all participants, guide teachers and evaluators.

