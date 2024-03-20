Lok Sabha election: Piyush Hazarika campaigns for Jorhat candidature of BJP’s Lok Sabha seat Topon Gogoi

DEMOW: After the declaration of Lok Sabha election date in Assam the political parties were seen gearing up for it and campaigning for their own party candidate. The Jorhat candidature for BJP’s Lok Sabha seat is Topon Kumar Gogoi. A meeting was organized in the Parijat Public auditorium at Bokota near Demow on Monday, where a massive BJP joining programme took place.

Piyush Hazarika, State Water Resource Department Minister, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain along with other BJP leaders were present in the programme.

They all campaigned for Gogoi. Many from the Congress Party along with other people are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the programme on Monday.

