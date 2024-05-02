Lok Sabha election: Silchar Congress questions last hour poll percentage jump

Silchar: Expressing doubt over an ‘unusual’ rise of voting percentage by 13 per cent in last one year in Silchar Lok Sabha election, the Cachar unit of the Congress asked the district administration to provide them the CCTV footage of at least 10 polling booths in the town area. The Congress candidate Surya Kanta Sarkar had already written a letter to the District Magistrate.

Addressing a press briefing, the DCC president Abhijit Paul said, after the polling ended at 5 pm on April 26, the administration announced that the polling percentage was 65.57. But at around 12 am, the administration stated that the polling percentage was 78.55, a surprising 13 per cent hike. Paul alleged that the administration helped the ruling party for massive rigging. He further alleged that the ruling party cadres openly violated various rules and guidelines to bring the voters from their homes. However, the Congress leaders claimed that the party would win the Silchar seat by at least a margin of 40 thousand votes.

