Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve to remain closed from May 15

Darrang: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve of Assam will remain closed for tourists from May 15 until further notice, owing to the end of the tourist season.

The authorities of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve of Assam said that the Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari for visitors and tourists in the national park will remain closed from May 15.

In a notice, the Divisional Forest Officer of Mangaldai Wildlife Division said, “The Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari for visitors/tourists in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve shall remain closed with effect from May 15, 2024 for the tourist season 2024-25 until further notice.”

Earlier, the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve authority said that the elephant safari in the national park will remain closed for visitors and tourists from May 1 and the Jeep safari from May 16. (ANI)

