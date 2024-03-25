Lok Sabha election : UPPL selects members for its steering committee in Darrang-Udalguri constituency

KALAIGAON: The preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency are on full-swing. An LAC-level election steering committee of 51 members with BJP got formed in a general meeting by the Udalguri district UPPL on Saturday.

UPPL leader Antony Basumatary has been named as chief convener, at the same time as Diganta Barua, Executive Member of Boroland Territorial Council got appointed as the chairman. The meeting saw the participation of more than 500 workers from BJP and UPPL. Chief Executive Member of BTC, Promod Boro was also present in the meeting as a source of encouragement to all the party members to support BJP candidate Dilip Saikia for upcoming election.

