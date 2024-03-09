Bodoland Territorial Council passes interim budget of Rs 13.95 crore

KOKRAJHAR: An interim budget session of BTC Legislative Assembly was held on Thursday where interim budget of an amount of Rs. 13.95 crore for the salary and wages of three months of the officers and staff of BTC Secretariat was approved in the house. The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro who is also the in-charge of Finance presented the interim normal budget in the house for approval.

As there was no other government business in the assembly, the session came to an end within 20 minutes with obituary references of some great personalities. In the session, the EM of Parliamentary Affairs Gautam Das laid the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on the accounts of the BTC for the years-2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Later, talking to media persons, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the UPPL, BJP and GSP coalition government in BTC took almost three years for reformation of system, checking of bogus schemes, projects and supplies. He said the remaining two years of the present government in BTC would be crucial to deliver their commitment. He also said the next two years would be the year of performance in full swing in the region. He assured that the council region will witness the massive transition and transformation in the days ahead.

After the end of the session, the Speaker of BTC Katiram Boro formally inaugurated the new secretariat library inside the assembly hall in the presence of Deputy Speaker Abhiram Mahanayak, CEM Pramod Boro, Deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary and Executive Members followed by ceremonial inauguration of new medical unit inside the assembly building by the CEM Pramod Boro.

