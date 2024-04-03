Lok Sabha Election:District Commissioner Devashish Sarma declared local holiday in Morigaon on April 26

JAGIROAD: In view of the second phase of Lok Sabha polling on April 26, the District Commissioner of Morigaon Devashish Sarma has declared the day as a local holiday in all the assembly constituencies under the Nagaon Lok Sabha. The 52nd Jagiroad Assembly Constituency, 53rd Laharighat and 54th Morigaon Assembly Constituency under Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency will be closed on April 26 under Section 25 of the NI Act. All government, semi government and private offices, businesses and commercial establishments including banks, tea plantations, industries etc. will be closed on the day.

