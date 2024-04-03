Assam: Garbage on Jagiroad flyover footpaths causing inconvenience

JAGIROAD: The newly-constructed flyover at the railway crossing on the Jagiroad-Morigaon road has largely alleviated the traffic problems in Jagiroad but some pedestrians and businessmen have complained that the beautiful flyover has been given an ugly appearance by some anti-social elements. It is alleged that there is a lot of garbage on the sidewalks of the flyover, which is causing difficulties for pedestrians to travel on the two sidewalks. The concerned citizens feel that it is necessary to take measures to prevent dropping of garbages and as such the spread of the diseases. There are also complaints that the road is causing inconvenience to the people following the foundation plate erected amidst the footpath of the flyover. The residents hope that the departmental authorities will take necessary measures to address these issues soon.

