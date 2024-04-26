Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bamunjhar Village In Assam Resumes Voting After A 20-Year Boycott

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, the villagers of Bamunjhar, located within Assam's Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, have ended their 20-year voting boycott.

During the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the villagers exercised their democratic right at the Bamunjhar Primary School polling station.

Bamunjhar, a village with a demographic makeup of 15 percent Boro and 85 percent non-Boro, had been abstaining from the electoral process as a form of protest against its inclusion in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The village, which houses approximately 2000 residents, had chosen not to partake in any electoral activities, including Assembly and council elections, for a span of two decades.