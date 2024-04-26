Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Assam Recorder 9.71% Voter Turnout by 9 am

GUWAHATI: The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in five constituencies of Assam has started and by 9 am, 9.71 percent of voters had cast their vote.

Five constituencies in Assam held elections for the Lok Sabha. These constituencies are Nagaon, Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, and Darrang-Udalguri.

Muslim voters are expected to have a significant impact on the elections in three out of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam that are voting in the second phase.

