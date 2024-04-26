Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Assam Recorder 9.71% Voter Turnout by 9 am

GUWAHATI: The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in five constituencies of Assam has started and by 9 am, 9.71 percent of voters had cast their vote.
Five constituencies in Assam held elections for the Lok Sabha. These constituencies are Nagaon, Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, and Darrang-Udalguri.
Muslim voters are expected to have a significant impact on the elections in three out of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam that are voting in the second phase.
In Karimganj, over 55.7% of the electorate are Muslim voters, making it the constituency with the highest proportion of Muslim voters. In Silchar, the proportion of Muslim voters is less than 40%, which is comparatively lower than Karimganj.
In Nagaon, around 58% of voters are Muslim, while in Darrang-Udalguri, the proportion is about 40%.
Meanwhile, 61 candidates are competing for the five seats in Assam.
In the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, the incumbent BJP MP Dilip Saikia is mainly competing against Madhav Rajbangshi from the Congress party and Durgadas Boro from the Bodoland Peoples' Front.
In the Diphu constituency, the main electoral contest is between Amarsing Tisso of the BJP and Joy Ram Engleng of the Congress.
Likewise, in the Silchar constituency, the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya is up against Surya Kanta Sarkar from the Congress and Radheshyam Biswas from the Trinamool Congress.
The Congress party is hopeful of a positive outcome in the Karimganj and Nagaon constituencies.
In Karimganj, the oldest political party in India has nominated Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury to contest against Sahabul Islam Choudhury from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Kripanath Malla from the BJP.
Meanwhile, the incumbent Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi is running for re-election from Nagaon. He faces competition from Aminul Islam of the AIUDF and Suresh Borah of the BJP, among others.
