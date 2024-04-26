Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Voting in Progress For 7 Seats in Northeast India

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 1,210 candidates from national and regional parties, as well as some independents, are contesting for 88 Parliamentary seats across 13 states and union territories.

Meanwhile, 61 candidates are competing for the five seats in Assam.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in all five parliamentary seats in Assam that are up for election in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the Darrang-Udalguri constituency, the incumbent BJP MP Dilip Saikia is mainly competing against Madhav Rajbangshi from the Congress party and Durgadas Boro from the Bodoland Peoples' Front.

In the Diphu constituency, the main electoral contest is between Amarsing Tisso of the BJP and Joy Ram Engleng of the Congress.

Likewise, in the Silchar constituency, the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya is up against Surya Kanta Sarkar from the Congress and Radheshyam Biswas from the Trinamool Congress.