Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: An Insight Into The Educational Qualification Of The Candidates Vying For 4 Seats In Assam

A look into the academic qualifications of the candidates vying for seats in four constituencies during the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, scheduled for 7th May.
The Lok Sabha 2024 elections are in progress, with the third phase set for May 7. During this third phase, 47 candidates from four constituencies in Assam will be vying for the electorate's votes. The polling will take place in four constituencies: Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati and Kokrajhar (ST).

The counting and announcement of the election results are scheduled for June 4th.

The overall educational report for the Phase 3 candidates in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections presents an interesting picture. All 47 candidates are literate, with varying levels of education.

1 candidate has merely passed the 3rd grade, while 2 candidates have completed up to the 8th grade. 4 candidates have reached the 9th grade, and 6 candidates have completed the 10th grade.

The same number, 6 candidates, have also passed the 12th grade. The majority, 22 candidates, are graduates. There are 5 postgraduates, and 1 candidate holds a diploma.

Here is a comprehensive look at the Lok Sabha 2024 Phase 3 Assam candidates:

