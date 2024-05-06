Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rakibul Hussain, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Rakibul Hussain:

A resident of Nagaon’s Pachim Larimukh, Rakibul Hussain, aged 59, is the son of Late Alhaz Nurul Hussain. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Apart from serving as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Hussain is an active social worker.

Political Career of Rakibul Hussain: Rakibul Hussain, was first elected to the Assam Assembly in 2001 on a Congress ticket. Since then, he has consistently represented the Samaguri constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Notably, in 2001, he served as the Minister of State for Home (Jail & Home Guards) Border. In 2002, he held the position of Minister for Area Development and Passport.