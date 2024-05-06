Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rakibul Hussain, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Rakibul Hussain:
A resident of Nagaon’s Pachim Larimukh, Rakibul Hussain, aged 59, is the son of Late Alhaz Nurul Hussain. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Apart from serving as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Hussain is an active social worker.
Political Career of Rakibul Hussain: Rakibul Hussain, was first elected to the Assam Assembly in 2001 on a Congress ticket. Since then, he has consistently represented the Samaguri constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Notably, in 2001, he served as the Minister of State for Home (Jail & Home Guards) Border. In 2002, he held the position of Minister for Area Development and Passport.
His ministerial roles continued in subsequent years, including being the Minister of State for Home, Political, Passport, HAJ, BAD, Information Technology, and Printing & Stationery in 2004.
From 2006 to 2011, he served as the Minister for Environment & Forest, Tourism, Information & Public Relation, and Printing & Stationery, among other portfolios. During 2011-2016, he held the position of Minister for Forest & Environment and Panchayat & Rural Development.
In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rakibul Hussain secured victory for the fourth time on a Congress ticket from the Samaguri constituency. Currently, he serves as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2021.
Educational Qualifications of Rakibul Hussain: He has earned a Masters degree in Political Science from Aligarh Muslim University (Distance Education), in the year 2023. He also holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts, from Nowgong College, Nagaon, in 1988.
Criminal Cases of Rakibul Hussain: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Rakibul Hussain:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Rakibul Hussain has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 78,88,495.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Rakibul Hussain has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 17,13,90,000.
Hussain has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 1,61,24,464.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
Rakibul Hussain owes much of his popularity and achievements to his strong grassroots connections. His ability to engage with people at the local level has allowed him to grasp their needs, aspirations, and concerns.
Recognizing the significance of youth involvement in shaping the region’s future, Hussain actively focuses on community engagement, empowering young individuals, and addressing local issues.
