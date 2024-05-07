Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Candidates With Criminal Cases Across 4 Constituencies In Assam

BARPETA

Dulu Ahmed, an independent candidate, has the highest number of criminal cases against him among all the phase 3 contenders, with a total of 15 cases. Here are the details:

- FIR no. 11/2020 at Garchuk Police Station, under U/S 143/294/427/506 of IPC

- FIR no. 36/2020 was filed at Hajo Police Station, under U/S 143/294/447/427/507 of IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act

- FIR no. 40/2020 was also registered at Hajo Police Station, under U/S 120(B)/420/468/471/506 of IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act

- FIR no. 46/2020 was lodged at Hajo Police Station, under U/S 120(B)/506 of IPC

- FIR no. 456/2020 at Bharalumukh Police Station, under U/S 406/420/34 of IPC

- FIR no. 1791/2020 at Dispur Police Station, under U/S 294/500/507 IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act

- FIR no. 434/2020 at Hatigaon Police Station, under 509/500 of IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act

- FIR no. 129/2020 at Sualkuchi Police Station, under U/S 500 IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act

- Two FIRs (no. 362/2020 and 35/2021) at Bhangagarh Police Station, under U/S 294/500 of IPC and U/S 509/500 of IPC respectively.

- FIR no. 762/2020 at Barpeta Police Station, under U/S 500 IPC

- CR case no. 6449/2022 and 6448/2022 at the Judicial Magistrate 1st class, Guwahati, under 138 of NI Act.

- PRC Case no. 1778/2022 at SDJM No.1, under 420/406/34 of IPC

- Lastly, CR Case no. 587/2022 at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nagaon under 500 of IPC.