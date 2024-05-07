Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Candidates With Criminal Cases Across 4 Constituencies In Assam

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway, with the third phase scheduled for May 7. In Phase 3, 47 candidates across four constituencies in Assam will contest for the votes of the electorate.
Out of the 47 candidates, there are 8 who have criminal cases filed against them. This includes four candidates from Dhubri constituency, three from the Barpeta constituency, and one each from Guwahati and Kokrajhar (ST).
The below data provides a significant insight into the background of the candidates:
DHUBRI
Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, a candidate of AIUDF, has two FIRs registered against him. The first one, FIR no. 710/2022, was registered at the Karimganj Police Station. It cites sections 153 (A), 295(A), 298, 509 IPC along with Section 67 of the IT Act.
The second FIR, no. 92/2022, was initially registered at the Baithalangso Police Station and was later transferred to the Karimganj Police Station on 12/08/2023. It cites sections 153(A), 295(A), and 500 IPC.
An FIR, numbered PRC/620/2023, has been registered against Shukur Ali, a member of the Asom Jana Morcha, at the Kazigaon Police Station. The FIR cites sections 4/5 and 409/420 of the IPC. The specifics of these charges depend on the details of the FIR.
Alakesh Roy, an independent candidate, has an FIR, numbered 345/2019, registered against him at the Bilasipara Police Station. This FIR was also filed as PRC no. 1203/2019 in the court of the Magistrate cum JMFC, Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Court. The FIR cites sections 188 and 171 (H) of the IPC.
An FIR, numbered 1868/2022, was registered against Faruk Khan, an independent candidate, at the Barpeta Police Station. This FIR was also filed as case no. 997/722. The FIR cites sections 466, 468, and 471 of the IPC.
BARPETA
Dulu Ahmed, an independent candidate, has the highest number of criminal cases against him among all the phase 3 contenders, with a total of 15 cases. Here are the details:
- FIR no. 11/2020 at Garchuk Police Station, under U/S 143/294/427/506 of IPC
- FIR no. 36/2020 was filed at Hajo Police Station, under U/S 143/294/447/427/507 of IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act
- FIR no. 40/2020 was also registered at Hajo Police Station, under U/S 120(B)/420/468/471/506 of IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act
- FIR no. 46/2020 was lodged at Hajo Police Station, under U/S 120(B)/506 of IPC
- FIR no. 456/2020 at Bharalumukh Police Station, under U/S 406/420/34 of IPC
- FIR no. 1791/2020 at Dispur Police Station, under U/S 294/500/507 IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act
- FIR no. 434/2020 at Hatigaon Police Station, under 509/500 of IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act
- FIR no. 129/2020 at Sualkuchi Police Station, under U/S 500 IPC R/W Section 67 of I.T. Act
- Two FIRs (no. 362/2020 and 35/2021) at Bhangagarh Police Station, under U/S 294/500 of IPC and U/S 509/500 of IPC respectively.
- FIR no. 762/2020 at Barpeta Police Station, under U/S 500 IPC
- CR case no. 6449/2022 and 6448/2022 at the Judicial Magistrate 1st class, Guwahati, under 138 of NI Act.
- PRC Case no. 1778/2022 at SDJM No.1, under 420/406/34 of IPC
- Lastly, CR Case no. 587/2022 at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nagaon under 500 of IPC.
Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP has one case against him. FIR no. 360/2020 was registered at the Bongaigaon Police Station. The same was also placed at the CJM, Bongaigaon, under G. R. no. 535/2020. The case cited the following- Sections 120 (B)/ 420 IPC. The offense was briefly described as- criminal conspiracy/ cheating.
GUWAHATI:
Amitabh Sarma, a member of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, has five cases registered against him. Here are the details:
- Two FIRs (no. 1052/22 and 1050/22) were registered at the Basista Police Station. FIR no. 1052/22 cites sections 353 and 332 of the IPC, while FIR no. 1050/22 cites sections 120(B), 406, 468, 471, and 420 of the IPC.
- Two more FIRs (no. 3714/19 and 2104/19) were registered at the Dispur Police Station. FIR no. 3714/19 cites sections 120(B), 121, 121(A), 153, and 153(A) of the IPC, while FIR no. 2104/19 cites sections 143, 447, 385, 294, 341, and 506 of the IPC.
- Lastly, FIR no. 10/19 was registered at the Kaki Police Station under sections 342, 384, 354(A)(iv), 370(2), and 511 of the IPC.
KOKRAJHAR (ST)
Joyanta Basumatary, a member of the United People’s Party, Liberal, has an FIR registered against him. The FIR, numbered 03/2023, was registered at the Sidli Police Station. It cites sections 323 and 294 of the IPC.
