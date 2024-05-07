Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Poorest To Richest Candidates Of Assam

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are currently in progress, with the third phase set to take place on May 7. In this phase, a total of 47 candidates will be competing for the electorate's support across four constituencies in Assam.

This article provides an insightful look into the financial backgrounds of the candidates, ranging from the most underprivileged to the wealthiest.

Poorest to Richest candidates:

Here is the wealth gap of 47 candidates contesting for the Parliamentary seat of Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections 2024, including the 4 constituencies of Assam: Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati and Kokrajhar (ST).