Lok Sabha Poll: 11 candidates in fray in Darrang-Udalguri HPC

MANGALDAI: As no withdrawal of nomination papers have been made on the date of withdrawal of nomination papers on April 8 for No. 4 Darrang-Udalguri HPC, the poll battle for supremacy in the constituency will be confined among the eleven candidates. The candidates who will be in the fray in No. 4 Darrang-Udalguri HPC are Dilip Saikia (BJP), Lalit Pegu (Voters Party International), Jitendra Chaliha (Socialist Unity Center of India), Durgadas Boro (Bofoland People’s Front), Swarna Devi (Gana Suraksha Party), Abul Kasem (Republican Party of India), Madhab Rajbongshi (Indian National Congress), Biren Basak (Bharatiya Gana Parishad), Daniel Mardi (Independent), Aroon Barooa (Bharatiya Jawan Kishan Party) and Abdul Hamed (Rastriya Ulema Council).

