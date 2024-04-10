Media is vital part of democracy: Udalguri DC Javir Rahul Suresh

KALAIGAON: “Media is the vital part of democracy. As the forth pillar of democracy, media can strengthen our India with their cooperation. So, I hope for a fair media coverage in both electronic and print media so that people can get any information for upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” New District Commissioner of Udalguri, Javir Rahul Suresh said in a press conference on Tuesday.

For smooth conduct of the ensuring Lok Sabha polls in Darrang-Udalguri HPC, the Udalguri administration has geared up its preparation in the eleven Assembly segments namely 31 Rangiya LAC, 32 Kamalpur LAC, 43 Tamulpur LAC( ST), 44 Goreswar LAC, 45 Bhergaon LAC, 46 Udalguri LAC( ST ), 47 Mazbat LAC, 48 Tangla LAC, 49 Sipajhar LAC, 50 Mangaldai LAC and 51 Dalgaon LAC. Briefing in the press conference on Tuesday, Javir Rahul Suresh, District Commissioner of Udalguri cum RO of Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency said that the poll for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency is slated for April 26 for which a total of 11 candidates filed nomination. The last date for filing of nomination was fixed on April 4 while scrutiny of nominations was fixed on April 5. The last date for withdrawing candidatures was April 8. None of them were found ineligible and no candidate withdrew the nomination during the last date for withdrawing candidature. So, a total of 11 candidates were found eligible to contest in upcoming polls. Darrang-Udalguri HPC have a total of 21, 87,160 voters. Male voters are 10, 99,294 while 10, 87,847 are females and third gender voters are 19. DIPR Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Rajkhowa and Pushkin Jain, SP of Udalguri district were present at the meeting.

