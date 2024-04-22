Lok Sabha Poll: Nominations of MP Naba Kumar Sarania rejected; 15 found valid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: For failing to produce an authentic ST certificate, the nomination papers of two-time sitting MP from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Naba Kumar Sarania, have been rejected during scrutiny by the Returning Officer of Kokrajhar today.

As per reports, the ST (P) certificate was issued to Naba Kumar Sarania on October 14, 2011, claiming to be a member of the “Boro Kachari” community, which was cancelled by the Gauhati High Court in WP (C) 1394/2024. In the said judgement, the court found that there is another aspect that has intrigued this opinion. The petitioner (Sarania), who is aged about 53 years and has a certain educational background, obtained the caste certificate only in 2011, and he contested the elections from the 5-Kokrajhar Parliamentary Constituency in 2014. There is not even an iota of evidence or any materials brought on record by the petitioner at any stage of the proceedings that are prior to the year 2011 pertaining to his claim to belong to the ST (P). The father of the petitioner, who was admittedly in service with the Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong, also does not possess any document regarding the claim of the petitioner. Though the sister of the petitioner claims to be an ST(P), she has given a statement of belonging to the “Sarania” community, which is admittedly not within the enlisted community in the Presidential Order of 1950. As already held by this Court that the surname would not be the determining factor to ascertain the social status or caste, the materials on record that were considered by the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) showed that there was no basis for the grant of the caste certificate to the petitioner on October 14, 2011, that he belongs to the “Boro Kachari” community.

It is to be noted that in the High Court, MP Naba Kumar Sarania did not produce the caste certificate dated November 18, 1986, and the same attracted the aforesaid remarks and observations of the High Court, and the said suppression makes the certificate dated November 18, 1986, extremely suspicious, whereas in the said certificate dated November 18, 1986, there is overwriting and crossing in the caste/community section. And interestingly, the same has not been signed or stamped at those specific spots by the certificate-issuing authorities, making the said document extremely doubtful and raising grave apprehensions about its genuineness.

As many as 16 candidates, including 10 independents, submitted nomination papers for No. 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. After Sarania’s nomination was rejected, the nominations of 15 candidates were found valid.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer, Kokrajhar, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, said that of the total 16 candidates, the nomination papers of Naba Kumar Sarania have been found invalid and rejected during scrutiny today. The scrutiny process was witnessed by the General Observer, Returning Officer, Kokrajhar, and the contesting candidates, besides their agents and proposers, and scrutiny and validity have been checked in terms of election laws. Tomorrow, April 22, is the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

Dwivedi said the district administration was prepared to conduct the election in a free and fair manner. He said the administration had been strictly monitoring the use of money muscle, violations of MCC, and misinformation. He urged all candidates and parties to keep a strict vigil for any violation of MCC and informed the administration.

