Lok Sabha polling: Local Holiday declared in Sonitpur on April 19

Tezpur: In view of the first phase of Lok Sabha polling on April 19, the district commissioner of Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra has declared the day as a local holiday in the all the assembly constituencies under the 11 Sonitpur HPC. This declaration comes under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in conjunction with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. 20/25/Pub-I, dated June 8th, 1957. All government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on the polling day. In the first phase on April 19, polling will be held in five constituencies Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

