Life-Sized Statue of Rabindranath Tagore Unveiled at Rabindranath Tagore University’s New Campus in Hojai

Hojai: A life-sized statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was installed at the new campus of Rabindranath Tagore University at Sagar Basti in Hojai recently. Vice chancellor of RTU, Professor Amalendu Chakrabarty formally unveiled the statue. Chairman of the Assam State Linguistic Minority Board and ex-MLA, Shiladitya Dev, along with many other esteemed guests, graced the occasion. After inaugurating the statue, all the guests paid floral tributes to the polymath.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Professor Amalendu Chakrabarty said the statue of Kabi Guru stands as a symbol of the university’s commitment to cultural and educational excellence. He said this will be a source of inspiration for everyone. He also remarked that a statue of Bir Tikendrajit will be inaugurated soon at the campus. “In the near future, more such statues and cultural markers of various communities will come up here,” VC added.

Registrar i/c of RTU, Tilak Chandra Kalita, and chairman of Hojai Municipal Board, Chaturthi Rani Biswas also spoke on the occasion. They said students should emulate the principles and ideologies of such personalities, who contributed immensely for the betterment of mankind. The unveiling ceremony was met with great enthusiasm from faculty, administrative staff, and guests, marking a significant milestone in the history of Rabindranath Tagore University. Notably, the eight-foot-tall statue made of Vietnam marble was built with funds provided by the Government of Assam through its United Fund (2020–21). In conjunction with the unveiling ceremony, Proffesor Chakrabarty and Shiladitya Dev jointly released the annual campus bulletin of RTU, namely., “Dhisakti.”

The bulletin was edited by a dedicated team comprising Dr. Dhanawantari L. Singha, Dr. Gargi Sarma, Dr. Navaneeta Bhuyan, and Dr. Parishmita Hazarika, with guidance from Dr. Sujit Ranjan Acharjee. The bulletin encapsulates the highlights and events of the 2023 academic year at the university. “It is a comprehensive chronicle reflecting the academic, cultural, and social achievements of the university community,” said Dr. Sujit Ranjan Acharjee.

The events concluded with a significant environmental initiative led by president Samsul Haque Choudhury, and secretary Markazul Ma’arif. Choudhury spearheaded a large-scale tree plantation drive, emphasizing the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability and green campus initiatives. This effort aims to enhance the campus’ ecological footprint, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

