Looting mastermind Amir Hussain sustains bullet injuries in police firing in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: Five days after the looting of Rs. 34 lakh from the heart of Kokrajhar town in broad daylight, the Kokrajhar police team has arrested four thieves from different locations in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts involved in the looting, while mastermind Amir Hussain sustained bullet injuries.

Sources from the police said as many as four people have been arrested in connection with the robbery case in Kokrajhar on June 25. The arrested thieves are identified as Amir Hussain of No. 3 Bhandara, Bijni, Prasenjit Aich of Kokrajhar-Shantinagar, Tuton Barman of Nayachara Part-I, and Nurul Amin Mandal of Basugaon-Ulubari. Rs. 5 lakh was recovered from mastermind Amir Hussain. So far, Rs. 21.5 lakh have been recovered. The police team has been investigating the matter and is on the lookout for other involved individuals. In Salakati Tea Estate, Hissain tried to flee, snatching the service rifle of a sepoy while searching for other accused involved, and the police team resorted to firing on him. He was admitted to the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar.

It may be mentioned that the robbery took place near Axis Bank, located at Jehwlao Dwimalu Road in the heart of Kokrajhar town, in broad daylight on June 25. The motorcycle-borne youths snatched away a bag containing cash worth Rs. 34 lakh from a person who was en route to deposit money from the LIC office at the Axis Bank. The motorcycle-borne bikers fled the scene with the bag of money.

