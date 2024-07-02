Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain Narrowly Escapes Boat Capsize While Assessing Flood Damage in Demow

DEMOW: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain had a narrow escape from a boat capsize in Nitaipukhuri Rajabari Barpathar village under Demow Constituency (earstwhile Thowra LAC) on Monday. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and the people with him fell into the water as the boat sank and luckily escaped on Monday. The incident occurred when the MLA and the people with him were going to assess the flood damage in the area.

Talking to the X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, MLA Sushanta Borgohain said that he had visited Barpathar village in Rajabari Gaon Panchayat, Demow constituency, to assess the flood damage caused by Brahmaputra. The district administration is actively providing relief to affected residents.

Also Read: Sonai MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiyan Saju Leads Community Effort to Clear Drains and Repair Roads on Aizawl-Silchar Highway

Also Watch: