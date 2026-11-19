Guwahati: TIME magazine named three personalities from Northeast India: Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Manipur weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Nagaland filmmaker Theja Rio—to its inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list on Thursday, November 19. The list recognizes 100 emerging leaders shaping India's future, bringing international attention to the region's achievements in sports and filmmaking.

The three honourees represent Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, with achievements spanning international sports and cinema.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain appears in the Phenoms category. The Assam boxer won bronze at the 2020 Olympics and secured gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

Manipur weightlifter Mirabai Chanu features under Innovators. A 2020 Olympic silver medallist, Chanu also won silver at the 2026 Asian Games.

Chanu currently trains young weightlifters through her Weightlifting Warriors academy in Modinagar, according to the supplied profile information. Nagaland filmmaker Theja Rio is the third Northeast personality on the list and is featured under the Innovators category.

His TIME100 Next India 2026 profile was authored by filmmaker Rima Das. Rio's statement in the profile reflects his perspective on how Northeast stories should be represented.

"We don't want to be just showcased, we want to be understood," Rio also features on one of TIME's three worldwide covers, sharing the cover with filmmakers Aryan Khan and Payal Kapadia.

His Konyak-language debut feature, Angh, has entered the 2027 Oscars race, according to the supplied background information.

TIME's inaugural India edition recognizes 100 emerging leaders from across the country.

The three Northeast personalities form part of the wider selection. Across the list, nine Indian athletes feature in the sports category, including Borgohain and Chanu.

The recognition also places athletes and a filmmaker from the Northeast within the same national selection, highlighting achievements across different professional fields.

TIME announced the inaugural list globally on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The edition has been launched in partnership with Reliance, which serves as its premier partner. It also marks the first international extension of TIME's TIME100 franchise.

The 100 honourees are scheduled to gather for a celebratory gala in December 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The event will bring together the personalities recognized in the inaugural edition.