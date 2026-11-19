Guwahati: The Assam Government has announced Kalong-Kapili, a non-governmental organization based in Bogibari, Dimoria, Kamrup Metropolitan district, as a recipient of the Assam Gaurav 2025 award in the NGO (Young Entrepreneurs – Agriculture & Fish Farming) category. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the organization on Thursday, November 19, 2026, through an official statement from Dispur.

The Chief Minister's Office Assam announced the recognition through an official post on X, congratulating Kalong-Kapili for its contribution to scientific and smart fisheries.

The official statement read, "CM Dr. @himantabiswa congratulates Kalong-Kapili of Kamrup (M) on being announced as the recipient of the prestigious Assam Gaurav 2025 in the NGO (Young Entrepreneurs – Agriculture & Fish Farming) category. A pioneering youth-led development organization, it has been promoting scientific and smart fisheries since 2007."

The recognition places Kalong-Kapili among the organizations honoured for their contributions to agriculture and fish farming.

The Assam Gaurav is the state's third-highest civilian honour. According to the supplied award background, the Assam Cabinet approved the recognition to honour exceptional contributions to society.

Kalong-Kapili was established in 2007 by seven unemployed youths. Under the leadership of its director, Jyotish Talukdar, the organization developed its activities around scientific fish farming and integrated aquaculture.

Its Integrated Aquaculture Centre features fish pond health cards and laboratories, supporting its focus on scientific and smart fisheries.

The organization currently operates across approximately 200 bighas of land, with 20 fish ponds. Its reported annual business turnover stands at around ₹5 crore.

Kalong-Kapili has empowered more than 500 villages under the Jal Jeevan Hai initiative, implemented in partnership with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The organization's reported employment contribution extends beyond its own operations. It has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for more than 1,00,000 youths.

These figures highlight the scale of its rural outreach and youth-focused development activities.

The Department of Fisheries, Government of Assam, appointed Kalong-Kapili as its Brand Ambassador.

The appointment reflects the organization's involvement in promoting scientific fisheries practices across the state. Its Integrated Aquaculture Centre and village-level activities form part of its broader work in agriculture and fish farming.

The 2025 Assam Gaurav award cohort comprises 10 individuals and two organizations, according to the supplied award information.

Kalong-Kapili and Padumpathar Agro Organic Company are the two organizational recipients. Kalong-Kapili's recognition acknowledges its work in fisheries, rural development and youth entrepreneurship since its establishment in 2007.