From Assam to Russia: GCU Students Shine on Global Stage

Guwahati: In a remarkable achievement that has brought immense pride to Assam and Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), two of its brightest students, Jyotishma Medhi and Ayon Chila Oja, have been officially selected to participate in the World Youth Festival Assembly 2025, scheduled from September 17 to 21, 2025, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
The World Youth Festival Assembly is a prestigious international gathering that aims to foster dialogue among young leaders, promote cultural understanding, and encourage innovative solutions to global challenges such as climate change, social justice, and sustainable development. The event draws youth delegates from over 150 countries, creating a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and advocacy.
Jyotishma Medhi, currently pursuing Political Science at GCU, has been actively involved in youth leadership programs, social activism, and community engagement initiatives across Assam. Known for her articulate advocacy on youth empowerment and democratic participation, she has served as the president of the university’s student council and led multiple awareness campaigns on education and gender equality.
Ayon Chila Oja, a passionate Environmental Science student, has garnered recognition for his work on climate action and sustainable practices. Ayon has coordinated environmental drives, including tree plantations and waste management projects, in collaboration with local NGOs. His research interests focus on biodiversity conservation and renewable energy solutions.
The rigorous selection process involved a series of interviews, project presentations, and recommendations from educational institutions and youth organizations. Their selection underscores the high caliber of talent nurtured by GCU and highlights Assam’s emerging role on the global youth stage.
Prof. (Dr.) Ajanta Deka, Vice Chancellor of Girijananda Chowdhury University, expressed her pride, stating, “Jyotishma and Ayon are exceptional representatives of our student community. Their participation in this international forum will inspire other youth to contribute meaningfully to society and think beyond borders. We wish them all the best as they embark on this exciting journey.”
Both students are preparing to present their perspectives on pressing global issues and participate in workshops, cultural exchanges, and leadership forums during the festival. Their participation will not only elevate Assam’s visibility internationally but also strengthen cross-cultural ties and collaborative youth initiatives.
As the festival approaches, GCU and the wider community eagerly await the inspiring contributions Jyotishma Medhi and Ayon Chila Oja will bring to the global conversation, carrying the spirit of Assam’s vibrant youth onto the world stage.
