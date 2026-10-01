Margherita LPG Crisis Deepens as Administration Enforces Doorstep Delivery

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The LPG distribution crisis in Margherita has taken a sharper turn, with the co-district administration tightening its grip on the lone agency serving around 17,000 consumers, enforcing doorstep delivery and prohibiting direct distribution from the godown and retail outlet amid mounting complaints over delayed refills and pending bookings.

The latest intervention followed a tense Tuesday, when aggrieved consumers gathered outside M/s Margherita Gas Supply demanding immediate refills. The situation turned into a commotion, with some women reportedly kicking the agency shutters in frustration over the delay.

Later that evening, the Margherita co-district administration, led by the Co-District Commissioner, launched a crackdown against suspected black marketing and misuse of domestic LPG cylinders in commercial establishments, besides alleged unauthorised multiple-cylinder use and LPG pipeline connections. Around 16 domestic LPG cylinders were reportedly seized during the operation.

On Wednesday, the administration moved to overhaul the distribution mechanism, introducing location-wise doorstep delivery and stopping direct distribution of cylinders from the godown and retail outlet.

The intervention assumes significance as the agency has around 17,000 consumers attached to it, while the immediate crisis concerns the backlog accumulated among this large consumer base. A pending list displayed during the crisis contained 310 consumers.

Meanwhile, an official source said that the entire findings and report of the administrative exercise have been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia, and further action is awaited.

Also read: Assam: Margherita LPG Distribution Faces Scrutiny After 282-Cylinder Record Mismatch