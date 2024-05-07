LS Election Phase 3: Know The 12 “Crorepati” Candidates Who Are Contesting For The Four Seats In Assam

Assam is gearing up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, scheduled for May 7. The polling will take place in four constituencies: Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati and Kokrajhar (ST).

The counting and announcement of the election results are scheduled for June 4th.

The Phase 3 Lok Sabha Constituency elections in Assam had received a total of 126 nominations for 4 Parliamentary constituencies. Among the 47 candidates vying for the four aforementioned Lok Sabha seats, 12 have reported assets over 1 crore in their election affidavits.