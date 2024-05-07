LS Election Phase 3: Know The 12 “Crorepati” Candidates Who Are Contesting For The Four Seats In Assam

Assam is gearing up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, scheduled for May 7. The polling will take place in four constituencies: Barpeta, Dhubri, Guwahati and Kokrajhar (ST).
The counting and announcement of the election results are scheduled for June 4th.
The Phase 3 Lok Sabha Constituency elections in Assam had received a total of 126 nominations for 4 Parliamentary constituencies. Among the 47 candidates vying for the four aforementioned Lok Sabha seats, 12 have reported assets over 1 crore in their election affidavits.
Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, who is representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and running for the Dhubri seat, is the wealthiest of all the candidates. He has declared that his total assets amount to an impressive Rs. 1,51,71,13,793.
Another candidate from the Dhubri constituency, former MLA and Minister Rakibul Hussain of the Indian National Congress (INC), has declared assets valued at Rs 17,92,78,495.
Both the Barpeta and Guwahati constituencies stand out due to the high number of ‘crorepati’ candidates, each having four such contenders.
In Barpeta Lok Sabha contituency, these include Abul Kalam Azad from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) with assets worth Rs 1,06,12,258, Jagannath Ray an independent candidate with 2,51,03,128, and Phani Bhusan Choudhury from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with Rs 2,69,86,581.
Dulu Ahmed, another independent candidate, emerges as the second richest candidate of the Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, with a staggering asset of Rs 61,54,31,739.
The ‘crorepati’ candidates in Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency are-Kazi Nekib Ahmed, an independent candidate with assets of Rs 1,50,39,961, Colonel Gokul Chandra Singha, another independent candidate with assets amounting to Rs 1,73,15,100, Mira Borthakur Goswami from Indian National Congress (INC) with Rs 2,26,64,404, and Amitabh Sarma from Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal (ESBD) has a significantly higher asset declaration of Rs 13,88,82,050.
Kampa Borgoyari from the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) emerges as the wealthiest candidate, in the Kokrajhar constituency, boasting assets worth a remarkable Rs 17,06,76,358. He is closely followed by Joyanta Basumatary of United People’s Party, Liberal UPP(L), with assets valued at Rs 1,72,84,913.
