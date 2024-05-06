Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Zabed Islam, AGP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Zabed Islam:
A resident of Mankachar’s Beparipara, Zabed Islam, aged 55, is the son of Late Zahirul Islam. He is a candidate of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contesting for the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
At present, he serves as the Chairperson of Assam Minorities Development and Finance Corporation Ltd.
Political Career of Zabed Islam: In the 2011 Assam Legislative Assembly election, Zabed Islam secured a victory as an Independent candidate from the Mankachar constituency. Later, he aligned himself with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a prominent regional political party in Assam.
During the 2019 Indian general election, Zabed Islam was chosen as the AGP’s candidate for the Dhubri constituency.
Educational Qualifications of Zabed Islam: He earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts (Honours), from Mankachar College, in the year 1993.
Criminal Cases of Zabed Islam: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Zabed Islam:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Zabed Islam has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 55,19,954.48/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Zabed Islam has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 25,65,000.
Islam has declared liabilities amounting Rs. 10,63,464.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Zabed Islam advocated for the concerns of his constituents and actively participated in legislative deliberations.
ALSO READ: Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rakibul Hussain, INC’s Contender
ALSO WATCH: