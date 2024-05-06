Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Zabed Islam, AGP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Zabed Islam:

A resident of Mankachar’s Beparipara, Zabed Islam, aged 55, is the son of Late Zahirul Islam. He is a candidate of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contesting for the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

At present, he serves as the Chairperson of Assam Minorities Development and Finance Corporation Ltd.

Political Career of Zabed Islam: In the 2011 Assam Legislative Assembly election, Zabed Islam secured a victory as an Independent candidate from the Mankachar constituency. Later, he aligned himself with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a prominent regional political party in Assam.

During the 2019 Indian general election, Zabed Islam was chosen as the AGP’s candidate for the Dhubri constituency.