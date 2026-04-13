Lt Gen (Retd) Kalita Warns of Hybrid Threats at Siliguri Corridor, Addresses Assam's Energy Readiness

Retired Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita delivered a wide-ranging address in Dibrugarh, covering national security challenges at India's most strategically sensitive corridor, evolving global geopolitics in the Persian Gulf, and Assam's readiness to handle peak summer electricity demand.
Kalita opened with a pointed focus on the Siliguri Corridor — commonly known as the "Chicken's Neck" — the narrow stretch of land that serves as the only overland connection between mainland India and the Northeast.
He described it as a critical artery for road, rail, power, and digital connectivity, and flagged growing concerns over increased Chinese infrastructural activity in the broader region.
Indian security agencies, including the army, intelligence units, and paramilitary forces, are actively strengthening surveillance and preparedness along the corridor, he said.
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While Kalita assessed the likelihood of direct military confrontation as low, he warned that hybrid threats represent a more immediate and pressing concern.
These include the potential for external forces to exploit local vulnerabilities and extremist elements — a form of interference that is harder to detect and counter than conventional military action.
He underlined the government's dual approach of strengthening core infrastructure along the corridor while simultaneously developing alternative routes and redundancy systems to reduce dependence on a single chokepoint.
Kalita also stressed the importance of coordinated action between civil authorities and security agencies to ensure both routine stability and emergency readiness.
Turning to global affairs, Kalita highlighted the geopolitical significance of the Persian Gulf, which accounts for nearly 20% of global oil exports — making its stability directly relevant to India's economic interests.
He welcomed a recent 15-day ceasefire agreement between conflicting parties, describing it as a constructive step toward de-escalation following talks held in a neutral country.
India, he reiterated, supports peace and stability in the region given its direct implications for global energy supply and economic balance.
However, Kalita cautioned that the ceasefire remains temporary, and that sustained diplomatic engagement will be essential for any long-term resolution.
On the energy front, Kalita offered reassurance that Assam is well-prepared to meet its highest electricity demand during the summer months, which previously peaked at around 2,800 MW.
The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has secured adequate power supply through competitive Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and diversified sourcing from multiple suppliers.
The Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited contributes less than 20% of total demand, with the bulk sourced from India's integrated national grid. Rooftop solar installations are also playing an increasingly significant role in supplementing supply.
On the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, Kalita noted that Assam has the option to procure power through agreements with NHPC Limited.
However, he pointed out that tariffs may appear higher due to the project's long gestation period, and that final cost assessments will depend on actual tariff data. Price and reliability, he said, remain the primary drivers of procurement decisions.
Kalita's address reflected a carefully balanced perspective — reinforcing national security at critical chokepoints, closely monitoring global developments with economic implications for India, and building internal resilience through robust infrastructure and energy planning in Assam.