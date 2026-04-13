Lt Gen (Retd) Kalita Warns of Hybrid Threats at Siliguri Corridor, Addresses Assam's Energy Readiness

Retired Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita delivered a wide-ranging address in Dibrugarh, covering national security challenges at India's most strategically sensitive corridor, evolving global geopolitics in the Persian Gulf, and Assam's readiness to handle peak summer electricity demand.

Siliguri Corridor Remains a Top Security Priority

Kalita opened with a pointed focus on the Siliguri Corridor — commonly known as the "Chicken's Neck" — the narrow stretch of land that serves as the only overland connection between mainland India and the Northeast.

He described it as a critical artery for road, rail, power, and digital connectivity, and flagged growing concerns over increased Chinese infrastructural activity in the broader region.

Indian security agencies, including the army, intelligence units, and paramilitary forces, are actively strengthening surveillance and preparedness along the corridor, he said.

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