Mangaldai Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilani to felicitate Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita

Managaldai: MangaldaiKendriya Rongali BihuSanmilani has announced the organisation will be felicitating Lt Gen RanaPratapKalita and GautamBarua this year. President of MangaldaiKendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilani DilipSaikia made this announcement at a press meet today. Working President Basanta Das and General Secretary DigantaMoni Bora (Biman) also addressed the interaction.

“In a positive response to the appeal made by the members of Mangaldai Media Circle-a premier organization of the media persons of Mangaldai, we have decided to offer hearty felicitation to a retired senior army officer and an ideal farmer. Former GOC in C of Eastern Command Lieutenant General (Retired) RanaPratapKalita -the only Assamese to command the Eastern Command will be offered felicitation in recognition his extraordinary service to the country so that the people in general and the younger generation in particular could get the inspiration and encouragement. Similarly, ideal young farmer GautamBarua of Mangaldai will also be offered felicitation so that the farmers could get due recognition" said President of Mangaldai Kendriya Rongali Bihu SanmilaniDilipSaikia while interacting with the media on Thursday morning at the office of the RongaliBihuSanmilani.

"We are also trying to showcase the traditional and cultural heritage of RongaliBihu to the younger generation with the exhibition of traditional dresses, traditional cultural equipments. Artistes will display the traditional Darrangi folk culture and performing art and a 100 member team from Dhemaji will perform MisingBihu" he added.

They also mentioned that on April 13, the President of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilani DilipSaikia will hoist the RongaliBihu flag while Working President Basanta Das will offer the SmritiTarpan followed by cultural function and felicitation function to be inaugurated by District Commissioner MunindraNathNgatey at Bhebarghat Playground here. On April 16, games and sports and story and essay writing competition will be organized for younger generation while Mukul Chandra Deka of SRD Group of Companies will inaugurate the cultural evening. April 17 will be marked by quiz and drawing competition followed by MukaliBihu and BihuKunwori competition to be inaugurated by Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment,RinikiBhuyanSarma.

They added that a marathon, go as you like, self composed poetry recitation and story telling competition will be organized on April 18. SushantaBiswaSarma, Commandant of 14 APBN will inaugurate the cycling competition on April 19 at 5 am followed by felicitation function in the evening where Lieutenant General (retired) RanaPratapKalita -a worthy son of the Motherland will be felicitated. In the function Working President Basanta Das will release the souvenir while President Dilip will inaugurate the open cultural function. The Tezpur Thespian and ZubeenGarg will alsopresent their melodious performance in that evening.

