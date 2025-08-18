Lyric collection of Late Atul Chandra Sarma inaugurated in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: ’Kiling Noir Paare Paare,’ a collection of Assamese lyrics written by Late Atul Chandra Sarma, was formally inaugurated in a solemn atmosphere on Saturday evening at Gurucharan Medhi Bhawan, Morigaon. The lyric poet Late Atul Chandra Sarma’s book was dedicated to the memory of his wife Late Bhanu Devi.The book, published by his son, poet Manuj Kumar Sarma, has already opened for readers in the Emporium. The writer Atul Chandra Sarma had written the lyrics fascinated by the natural beauty of Nellie during his tenure as government service holder under the sericulture department at Nellie under Jagiroad constituency. The book ‘Kiling Noir Paare Paare’ was inaugurated by Dr Sarat Barkataki, Retd Principal of Nagaon College, in presence of distinguished guests and Late Atul Ch Sarma’s sons and daughters-in-law, Manuj Sarma, Leena Bagis Sarma, Arup Sarma, Mrinal Sarma, Sangeeta Sarma, Juli Sarma, Dhrubajyoti Sarma, and Pompi Sarma. Besides this book, Late Atul Chandra Sarma had written another lyric poetry book ‘Tumar Sure Sure.’ Apart from being a lyric poet, he was also an actor, a director, and a good singer.

