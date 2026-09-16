Madhab Gaon to Observe Zubeen Garg’s First Death Anniversary with Day-Long Tribute

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Madhab Rupjyoti Shilpi Samaj Aaru Puthi Bharal, in association with the general public of Madhab Gaon, is all set to organise the first death anniversary of iconic singer Zubeen Garg on September 19 with a day-long programme at Soubhagya Madhab Devalaya.

The programme will begin with floral tributes to the legendary singer, followed by Hari Naam Prasanga and the lighting of earthen lamps in memory of the heartthrob. The organisation will also organise the birth anniversary of the music legend on November 18 at Madhab Gaon, a press release said.

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