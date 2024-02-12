Madhumita Patowari awarded Sahitya-Suryya Nirode Chaudhury award in Doomdooma

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Madhumita Patowari of Tinsukia, a leading exponent of dance and theatre, was awarded the Sahitya-Suryya Nirode Chaudhury award for 2024 in the meeting held on the occasion of his death anniversary at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSXX) Bhaban on Saturday.

In the beginning, the lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes in front of his portrait were initiated by Bimala Baruah, President, DSXX.

Later, the commemorative meeting was held with President Bimala Baruah in the chair. Dr. Pranita Neog, Vice-Principal, Bir Raghav Moran Government Model (BRMGM) College, Doomdooma, addressed the gathering as the appointed speaker.

In her speech, she dwelt at length on Nirode Chaudhury’s contribution as a journalist, short story writer, novelist, and film critic. She specifically mentioned Chaudhury’s coverage of Upen Rajkhowa’s sensational murder case in the popular weekly Asam Bani, which eminent writer and journalist Chandra Prasad Saikia hailed as an upgrade to the level of Shakespearian literature.

The meeting, anchored by Secretary Deben Deka, was attended by Chaudhury’s nephew, Tridip Mahanta, and his wife. Tridip Mahanta personally offered the cash award to Madhumita Patowari and thanked the organisers for organising the meeting. Besides cash, the award carries a citation, a memento, a bunch of books, and a cheleng chador.

Anamika Lahakar and Anusmrita Bharadwaj presented two songs, while Deepanbita Baruah presented a dance item from the film Chameli Memsab, based on Nirode Chaudhury’s story. On the other hand, Gautam Medhi presented a self-composed poem.

Besides the appointed speaker, several other speakers briefly spoke on various memorable events of the late Chaudhury. Significantly, in explaining the objectives of the meeting, secretary Deben Deka apprised the gathering that a proposal on behalf of DSXX had already been sent to Axam Xahitya Xabha for consideration of a state-level award in the name of Sahitya Suryya Nirode Chaudhury in its biennial session. For that, the DSXX would also extend all cooperation, he said.

