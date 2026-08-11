Madhupur Flood Crisis: Culvert Blocks Water Flow, Endangers Bokakhat Farmers

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Since July 19, a crop-rich paddy field named ‘Madhupur’ has remained submerged under water. Madhupur field was well-known for its rice and paddy production. This field falls under the Kuruabahi Gram Panchayat of the Bokakhat Samaguri circle. Although water enters every year when the Dhansiri riverBokakhat's Madhupur paddy fields remain submerged since July 19, affecting farmers as locals seek a sluice gate to control Dhansiri floodwaters. rises, it takes many days to drain out. This time too, water entered and submerged the land after the first round of planting. When crops were planted a second time, those also went underwater. An area of about 8 square kilometres is now submerged under the water coming through the culvert. The farmers are now in an indescribable plight. Local farmers have urged the concerned department to completely block this culvert or install a sluice gate to regulate water intake as needed.

Meanwhile, plastic waste and water hyacinths accumulated in this culvert pose a serious threat. Cracks have also appeared in the east guard wall of the culvert. As the Dhansiri river water rises, plastic waste and water hyacinths are jammed up to 100 meters east of the culvert. Under such circumstances, if water pressure increases further, a major mishap could occur.

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