PHE Minister Krishnendu Paul visits flood-affected areas in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: As per the direction of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers of the state government have been visiting different flood-affected areas to assess the extent of damage and stand by the people in this difficult situation.

Accordingly, Assam Public Health Engineering (PHE) and allied departments Minister Krishnendu Paul on Monday visited the flood-affected villages of Balidowa and Kuhimari under the Dergaon Legislative Assembly Constituency in Golaghat district. During the visit, the minister took stock of the various problems and grievances faced by the locals.

The minister stressed the importance of safe drinking water, sanitation, and cleanliness during and after floods. He directed officials and employees of the department to intensify their efforts to ensure that flood-affected residents receive adequate quantities of essential materials such as bleaching powder and phenyl for maintaining hygiene and sanitation.

The minister also visited a flood relief camp at Karayani under the Dergaon constituency and assured the people that the government and the concerned departments would remain by their side at all times and take all necessary steps to address their problems.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Dergaon MLA Mridul Dutta, the District Commissioner, the Chief Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department, and other departmental officials.

In addition, Minister Krishnendu Paul attended a programme at Kachari Ghat, organised through the initiative of the Golaghat Gaon Panchayat Cooperative Society, for the public distribution of food items. He also participated in the re-launch of a scheme for the distribution of masur dal (red lentils) and sugar under the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

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