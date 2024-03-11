Magic Bus India Foundation (Kamrup) celebrates International Women’s Day

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Magic Bus India Foundation (Kamrup), a non-government organization celebrated International Women’s Day at Pantan High School in Chhaygaon. The day-long programme began with a colourful rally where students, parents, teachers as well as other community members participated. A street play was held where students of community learning Center showcased the struggle of a girl child in realizing her dream of completing school education.

Renowned Gauhati High Court advocate, Jayanta Kumar Rabha, was the guest speaker who informed the significance and historical genesis of the day. He briefed about the various legal guides along with the government’s women empowement schemes. Hiranya Bairagi, Cluster Manager of Magic Bus India Foundation outlined the NGO’s role in promoting awareness on various social issues as well as their vision in a realizing the same. Cultural programmes were also part of the celebrations. The event was attended by academic educator Sumi Kalita, Bhanupriya Kalita, Nibha Rabha, SMDC president and others.

Also Read: NERSWN observes International Women’s Day in Kokrajhar, Assam