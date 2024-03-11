NERSWN observes International Women’s Day in Kokrajhar, Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The International Women’s Day was celebrated in different places of Kokrajhar with various programmes focusing on women empowerment on Friday last.

The North East Research and Social Work Networking (NERSWN) observed the at Gwjwn Dera, Jwmwipuri in Kokrajhar, where they conferred the 13th ‘Aijw Falangi Bantha’ (Woman Entrepreneur Award), 2024 to Praneswari Brahma, a tribal vendor lady of Tharaibari village in Kokrajhar at a ceremonial programme at Gwjwn Dera, Jwmwipuri in Kokrajhar. The award consists of a citation, cash prize of Rs 20,000, Indian shawl and traditional Aronai.

Rahela Basumatary, founder of Assam Food Forest Nursery, Dr. Shruti Sharma of RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Dr. Birphung Narzary, Chairperson – cum - Director of NERSWN attended the function, chaired by noted woman writer and social activist Rani Helen Wary.

Meanwhile, the BTC administration and the NTPC - Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar jointly celebrated the day at the BTC Legislative Assembly conference hall with a day-long program. The women achievers in different fields were felicitated by BTC Joint Secretary Phami Brahma and officers of NTPC.

The Bodoland University also celebrated the International Women’s Day in similar gaiety and galour.

