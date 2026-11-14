Magisterial inquiry confirms bribery allegations at Kamrup DC Office

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Following serious allegations that Pragyan Jyoti Boro, a khalasi of the Irrigation Department attached to the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, demanded and accepted bribes under the pretext of arranging an executive magistrate's counter-signature on affidavits at the Kamrup District Commissioner's Office, the Additional District Magistrate immediately initiated and completed a magisterial-level inquiry on Friday.

According to a formal written complaint filed by five applicants, the accused khalasi had demanded Rs 200 from each of the 10 candidates to facilitate the executive magistrate's counter-signature on affidavits required for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) recruitment process. The complaint further states that each candidate was subsequently compelled to pay Rs 150.

Analysis of the digital transaction records confirmed that a total of Rs 650 was transferred through two separate transactions of Rs 500 and Rs 150.

Based on a comprehensive review of all available statements, official documents, and digital evidence, the inquiry concluded that the allegations of demanding and accepting bribes against the accused khalasi, Pragyan Jyoti Boro, stand prima facie proven. Taking strict cognisance of the matter, an FIR has already been lodged in this regard.