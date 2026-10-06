Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake strikes Assam's Nagaon

Assam's Nagaon district witnessed a 4.5 -magnitude earthquake at the wee hours of 4:23 am on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic waves originated at a depth of 33 km, with the epicenter recorded at 26.428 degree North and 93.060 degree East latitude.

The National Centre for Seismology provided these details on X : “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/10/2026 04:23:47 IST, Lat: 26.428 N, Long: 93.060 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam.” They also posted a link to their app, BhooKamp, for more information.

No casualties reported till now.