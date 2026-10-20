Maha Navami Celebrations Sweep Across Assam As State Maintains Tight Security Vigil

Devotees across Assam gathered in massive numbers today to observe the sacred rituals of Maha Navami. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has recorded a historic 9,002 Durga Puja pandals this year, marking an all-time high fueled by prevailing peace and harmony. Historic venues like the Dhubri Kalibari Mandap, celebrating its 99th year, commenced rituals at 5:00 AM with thousands of visitors expected.

However, ongoing legal developments continue to make headlines alongside the festivities. The Assam Home Department and the Special DGP (CID) announced their decision to move the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to key accused individuals, Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipan, in the high-profile Zubeen Garg case.

Meanwhile, administrative actions remain strict. The government's recent two-day eviction drive successfully cleared 300 hectares of reserved forest land, while police continue their strict vigilance over local homestays following the recent detection of unauthorized foreign nationals.

Amid the grand celebrations, a somber note was cast by tragic road mishaps during the festivities, including an accident on NH-15 that claimed three lives and another in Chirang that resulted in the deaths of two young local footballers.