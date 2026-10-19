Maha Saptami celebrated at historic Ramkhapeeth Devalaya in Sivasagar district of Assam

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GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the state, Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami were celebrated at the historic Ramkhapeeth Devalaya in Dikhowmukh Deogharia, in the western part of Sivasagar district, with traditional Vedic rituals beginning on October 16. From early morning, devotees from across the state gathered at the Devalaya to offer prayers to Maa Durga.

The Ramkhapeeth Devalaya is a unique combination of history, folklore and spiritual traditions. The historic Ramkhapeeth is located in Dikhowmukh Deogharia village in the western part of Sivasagar district. It is believed that Ramkhapeeth became an important Shaktipeeth after the chest of Sati Parvati fell at this place.

Ramkhapeeth is not merely a religious place of worship; it is also associated with the history, folklore, religious traditions and historical monuments of ancient Assam. Local traditions suggest that a temple existed at the site even before the Ahoms arrived in Assam.

Historical records reveal that the Shaktipeeth has been in existence since the days of the Chutia kingdom, when a large number of the region’s indigenous tribal inhabitants visited the shrine every year during Durga Puja. However, following the annexation of the Chutia kingdom by the Ahom kingdom, the shrine gradually lost its glory.

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