Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Nam Dharma Samaj distributes educational aid to flood-hit schools in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Jamuguri regional committee of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Nam Dharma Samaj under the Sonitpur district committee on Friday distributed educational as well as school items in six educational institutions of Nepali Khuti and adjoining flood-hit areas of Sivasagar district. The delegation team distributed water filters, umbrellas, copies, pens, etc., informed Prakash Saikia, Organising Secretary of the state committee. The Jamuguri regional committee team, which visited the flood-hit areas, consisted of Upen Saikia, Jiten Kakaty, Prasanna Saikia, Uma Bora, Padum Saikia, and others.

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