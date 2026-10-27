Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Birth Anniversary Celebrations Conclude in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The two-day celebration of the 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and the 33rd Children's, Youth and Aai-Matri Conference, organised by the Bokakhat District Branch of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, concluded on Sunday. The event was held at the Namghar of Anantapur Primary Branch under the Kaziranga Regional Branch with an elaborate programme. Children, youths, and Aai-Matris (women devotees) from five regional branches of the district participated in the event.

The conference and the birth anniversary celebration became a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Kaziranga.

Chandra Hazarika, Vice-President of the Sangha, attended the meeting as the chief guest and addressed the gathering.