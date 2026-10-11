Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Marks 75 Years with Vibrant Festivities in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A grand cultural procession was taken out on Saturday on the occasion of the diamond jubilee of the Biswanath Chariali Regional Branch of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. The procession began in the morning from the premises of the Biswanath Charali Regional Namghar of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, located in Nabapur, Biswanath Charali. Effectively, the streets of Biswanath resounded with the chants of holy names (Hari Nam). Passing through the heart of Biswanath Charali town, the procession traversed via Kalyanpur and concluded back at the Namghar premises.

The procession was inaugurated by Pabitra Pran Bora, President of the Sankari Culture Research Council of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. It featured special attractions including the circumambulation of the Bhagavata, depictions of various incarnations (Avatars), religious narratives, traditional attires, folk dances, and captivating displays of Assam's vibrant art and culture.

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