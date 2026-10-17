Mahila Kisan Diwas in Biswanath Highlights Self-Reliance and Modern Farming Techniques for Women

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: With the objective of spreading scientific agricultural methods among farmers and making women farmers self-reliant through agriculture, a Farmer-Scientist interaction and Mahila Kisan Diwas celebration programme was held on Thursday under the CSS-ATMA scheme (2026-27) at the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development in Biswanath Chariali.

Organised by the Biswanath District Agriculture Department, the programme saw participation from women farmers representing Self-Help Groups across seven blocks of the Biswanath district. The initiative aimed to acquaint women farmers with modern and scientific agricultural practices, while encouraging them to boost their earnings and advance towards self-reliance through farming.

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