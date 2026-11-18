A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A 30-bedded primary health centre built at Mahmora Alikinar Village in Tingkhong area of Dibrugarh district at a cost of over Rs 2 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM) remains abandoned and un-inaugurated four years after its construction.

Completed in 2022, the Mahmora PHC was meant to serve eight villages with a combined population of over 4,500. Today, the building stands locked, its walls and entrance engulfed by long creepers.

Medical equipment was delivered to the facility, but it has never been used. Locals say that the machines are deteriorating from prolonged disuse. Recently, thieves made off with two air conditioner units from the premises, raising concerns about security at the empty building.

With no functioning health centre nearby, villagers have to travel to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, about 64.6 km away, even for minor ailments. The journey is costly and tiring, and especially hard on the elderly, pregnant women, and children.

“We were thrilled when the building came up. We thought treatment would finally be available close to home. Four years later, all we see is a locked gate and bushes,” said a local.

Another villager said, “If someone falls sick at night, we have to arrange a vehicle and rush to Dibrugarh. Sometimes it is too late. What is the use of a Rs 2-crore building if it cannot help the sick?” Residents have now appealed to local MLA Bimal Borah to take necessary steps to get the PHC inaugurated and made functional at the earliest.